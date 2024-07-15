Bitcoin Private Market Cap Achieves $910,556.88 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $910,556.88 and $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.56 or 0.00048024 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.36 or 0.00041191 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00018316 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000299 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.

***The official Bitcoin Private ticker is “BTCP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

