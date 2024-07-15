BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) Short Interest Update

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, an increase of 23.9% from the June 15th total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 567,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Institutional Trading of BioVie

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BioVie stock. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 599,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000. CVI Holdings LLC owned approximately 1.50% of BioVie as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 4.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, ThinkEquity began coverage on shares of BioVie in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.

BioVie Trading Up 6.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ BIVI traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $0.46. 309,555 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,901. BioVie has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $5.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.46 and a 200 day moving average of $0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.74.

BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter.

About BioVie

BioVie Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of chronic debilitating conditions in the United States. Its products pipeline includes BIV201, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ascites caused due to chronic liver cirrhosis; and NE3107, a potentially selective inhibitor of inflammatory extracellular single-regulated kinase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

