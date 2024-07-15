BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) Short Interest Up 52.9% in June

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 324,300 shares, an increase of 52.9% from the June 15th total of 212,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 374,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioLineRx

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLRX. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioLineRx by 88.5% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioLineRx in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of BioLineRx in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BLRX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioLineRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of BioLineRx in a report on Wednesday, May 29th.

BioLineRx Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BLRX traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $0.71. The company had a trading volume of 475,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,403. BioLineRx has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $2.53. The stock has a market cap of $57.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $6.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Analysts expect that BioLineRx will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

BioLineRx Company Profile

BioLineRx Ltd., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases. The company's pipeline includes APHEXDA (motixafortide), a peptide that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease, and Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

