Berenberg Bank Boosts Hunting (LON:HTG) Price Target to GBX 520

Hunting (LON:HTG – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 510 ($6.53) to GBX 520 ($6.66) in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HTG. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.69) price objective on shares of Hunting in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.12) price target on shares of Hunting in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 510 ($6.53) price target on shares of Hunting in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 490 ($6.28).

HTG stock opened at GBX 411.50 ($5.27) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 411.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 349.41. Hunting has a 12-month low of GBX 227 ($2.91) and a 12-month high of GBX 465.37 ($5.96). The stock has a market capitalization of £678.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 748.18, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24.

In related news, insider Bruce Ferguson acquired 2,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 378 ($4.84) per share, for a total transaction of £8,663.76 ($11,097.43). 18.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures components, technology systems, and precision parts worldwide. It operates in five segments: Hunting Titan; North America; Subsea Technologies; EMEA; and Asia Pacific. The company designs and manufactures perforating systems, energetics, instrumentation, and associated hardware; connection technology and OCTG; subsea technologies; supplies highly engineered tubular components, hollow rotating shafts, very accurate deep hole drilling, plus complex turned, and milled profiles; well intervention equipment; and well test and process systems.

