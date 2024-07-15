Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Up 8.4 %

Shares of BBGI stock opened at $0.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.77. The stock has a market cap of $20.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.00. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Institutional Trading of Beasley Broadcast Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Beasley Broadcast Group stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Beasley Broadcast Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

About Beasley Broadcast Group

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.

