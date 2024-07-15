BCGM Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,000. BCGM Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Global Energy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IXC. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000.

iShares Global Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IXC traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.56. 573,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 895,303. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.52. iShares Global Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $37.02 and a twelve month high of $45.22.

About iShares Global Energy ETF

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

