BCGM Wealth Management LLC Sells 303 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPHQ. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,978,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,904 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,615,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,681,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121,091 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 18,094.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,620,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,594,722 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,042,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,147,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,140,000 after purchasing an additional 601,790 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of SPHQ stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.68. 649,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 966,570. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.43. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $47.72 and a 52-week high of $65.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.