BCGM Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 621 shares during the quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,493,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $869,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,488 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 136.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,970,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $844,630,000 after buying an additional 10,370,768 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,612,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $357,769,000 after acquiring an additional 75,600 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $329,792,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,885,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $229,596,000 after acquiring an additional 187,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on D shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.64.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Dominion Energy stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,423,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,200,715. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.18 and a 12 month high of $54.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $43.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.88.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 137.63%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

