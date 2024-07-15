BCGM Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 260,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,567 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.54% of Farmland Partners worth $2,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FPI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,755,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,393,000 after buying an additional 419,879 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,468,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,322,000 after buying an additional 68,105 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 0.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 624,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,404,000 after buying an additional 4,044 shares during the period. Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $5,490,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 2.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 310,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,452,000 after buying an additional 7,189 shares during the period. 58.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FPI traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $11.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,295. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.17. The company has a market capitalization of $554.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 0.71. Farmland Partners Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $13.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.06%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th.

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 171,100 acres in 16 states, including Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Texas.

