BCGM Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 69.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,889 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF comprises 1.3% of BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $3,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 327.1% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,385,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,748,000 after buying an additional 10,251,581 shares during the period. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,053,000. Nepc LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,399,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,743,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,004,000 after acquiring an additional 838,923 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,171,000.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA SCHP traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 486,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,075. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $49.50 and a 1 year high of $52.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.83.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.