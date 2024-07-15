BCGM Wealth Management LLC Has $4.80 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,905 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Active Value ETF comprises 1.7% of BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. BCGM Wealth Management LLC owned 0.44% of JPMorgan Active Value ETF worth $4,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $95,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Get JPMorgan Active Value ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:JAVA traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $60.59. 75,536 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,838. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.76. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a 1-year low of $48.47 and a 1-year high of $60.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.47 and its 200-day moving average is $57.95.

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Active Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Active Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.