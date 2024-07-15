BCGM Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 89.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,031 shares during the quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 563.0% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

COWZ stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.40. 2,104,364 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.88 and a 200-day moving average of $54.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.