BCGM Wealth Management LLC Acquires 340 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 152,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,923,000 after purchasing an additional 6,703 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth $5,706,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Simon Property Group by 121.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,565,000 after acquiring an additional 17,552 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 75,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,708,000 after acquiring an additional 37,108 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.89.

Insider Activity at Simon Property Group

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $150.17 per share, with a total value of $72,982.62. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,259,500.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Simon Property Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SPG traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $149.48. 1,140,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,365,087. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.05. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.11 and a 12-month high of $157.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 78.50% and a net margin of 46.49%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.91%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Recommended Stories

