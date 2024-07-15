Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Barnwell Industries Price Performance

Shares of Barnwell Industries stock opened at $2.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.87 million, a PE ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.51. Barnwell Industries has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $3.20.

Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a negative net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $5.77 million during the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Barnwell Industries

About Barnwell Industries

In related news, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood acquired 24,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.89 per share, with a total value of $69,391.79. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,767,995 shares in the company, valued at $7,999,505.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Barnwell Industries news, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood bought 10,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.78 per share, for a total transaction of $29,607.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,617,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,277,559.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood bought 24,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.89 per share, for a total transaction of $69,391.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,767,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,999,505.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 90,090 shares of company stock valued at $253,150. 17.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It also acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta, as well as invests in land interests in Hawaii.

