Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of Barnwell Industries stock opened at $2.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.87 million, a PE ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.51. Barnwell Industries has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $3.20.
Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a negative net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $5.77 million during the quarter.
Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It also acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta, as well as invests in land interests in Hawaii.
