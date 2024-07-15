Banzai International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNZI) Short Interest Up 41.4% in June

Banzai International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNZI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 589,300 shares, an increase of 41.4% from the June 15th total of 416,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price target on Banzai International from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banzai International

Banzai International Trading Up 7.1 %

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Banzai International stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Banzai International, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BNZI Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 84,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.42% of Banzai International as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 96.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BNZI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.17. 1,633,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,379,975. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.74. Banzai International has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $16.57.

Banzai International (NASDAQ:BNZI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.08 million during the quarter.

Banzai International Company Profile

Banzai International, Inc, a marketing technology company, provides data-driven marketing and sales solutions for various businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include Demio, a browser-based webinar platform with data and marketing features designed to help businesses engage with their audience through live events and on-demand, interactive video content; Boost, a SaaS solution for social sharing by event registrants; and Reach, a Saas and managed service to increase registration and attendance of marketing events.

