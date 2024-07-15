Banzai International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNZI) Short Interest Up 41.4% in June

Banzai International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNZI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 589,300 shares, an increase of 41.4% from the June 15th total of 416,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price target on Banzai International from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th.
Banzai International Trading Up 7.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ BNZI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.17. 1,633,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,379,975. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.74. Banzai International has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $16.57.
Banzai International (NASDAQ:BNZI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.08 million during the quarter.
Banzai International Company Profile
Banzai International, Inc, a marketing technology company, provides data-driven marketing and sales solutions for various businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include Demio, a browser-based webinar platform with data and marketing features designed to help businesses engage with their audience through live events and on-demand, interactive video content; Boost, a SaaS solution for social sharing by event registrants; and Reach, a Saas and managed service to increase registration and attendance of marketing events.
