Banzai International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNZI) Short Interest Up 41.4% in June

Banzai International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNZIGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 589,300 shares, an increase of 41.4% from the June 15th total of 416,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price target on Banzai International from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banzai International

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Banzai International stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Banzai International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNZIFree Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 84,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.42% of Banzai International as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 96.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banzai International Trading Up 7.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BNZI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.17. 1,633,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,379,975. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.74. Banzai International has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $16.57.

Banzai International (NASDAQ:BNZIGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.08 million during the quarter.

Banzai International Company Profile

Banzai International, Inc, a marketing technology company, provides data-driven marketing and sales solutions for various businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include Demio, a browser-based webinar platform with data and marketing features designed to help businesses engage with their audience through live events and on-demand, interactive video content; Boost, a SaaS solution for social sharing by event registrants; and Reach, a Saas and managed service to increase registration and attendance of marketing events.

