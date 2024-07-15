Baird R W Lowers UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS) to Hold

Baird R W lowered shares of UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on UL Solutions from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on UL Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on UL Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. William Blair started coverage on UL Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on UL Solutions in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $41.30.

ULS opened at $43.79 on Friday. UL Solutions has a 1 year low of $33.15 and a 1 year high of $45.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The business had revenue of $670.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.66 million. Analysts expect that UL Solutions will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%.

In other UL Solutions news, CAO Karen K. Pepping acquired 3,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,988.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,988. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Karen K. Pepping bought 3,571 shares of UL Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,988.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,988. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Linda S. Chapin acquired 1,785 shares of UL Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $49,980.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 199,997 shares of company stock valued at $5,599,916.

UL Solutions Inc provides safety science services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Software and Advisory. The Industrial segment provides testing, inspection, and certification services across various end markets, including energy, industrial automation, engineered materials, and built environment, as well as stakeholders, such as manufacturers, building owners, end users, and regulators.

