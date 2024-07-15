Astrafer 1-Day Volume Reaches $26.11 (ASTRAFER)

Astrafer (ASTRAFER) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 14th. One Astrafer token can now be purchased for about $0.0292 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Astrafer has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Astrafer has a total market cap of $4.59 million and $26.11 worth of Astrafer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Astrafer

Astrafer’s launch date was July 14th, 2022. Astrafer’s total supply is 888,077,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,073,863 tokens. Astrafer’s official website is phantomgalaxies.com. Astrafer’s official Twitter account is @the_phantom_g.

Astrafer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Astrafer (ASTRAFER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Astrafer has a current supply of 888,077,888 with 156,417,090 in circulation. The last known price of Astrafer is 0.02921553 USD and is down -0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $0.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://phantomgalaxies.com/.”

