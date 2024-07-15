Ardor (ARDR) Market Capitalization Reaches $66.75 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 14th. Ardor has a total market cap of $66.75 million and $2.04 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded 9.6% higher against the dollar. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for about $0.0668 or 0.00000107 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00043054 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00008907 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00014096 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00010061 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00005711 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

