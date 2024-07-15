Analyzing China Teletech (OTCMKTS:CNCT) and KORE Group (NYSE:KORE)

China Teletech (OTCMKTS:CNCT – Get Free Report) and KORE Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

China Teletech has a beta of -0.84, meaning that its stock price is 184% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KORE Group has a beta of 2.5, meaning that its stock price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.5% of KORE Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.6% of KORE Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Teletech N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A KORE Group $276.61 million 0.10 -$167.04 million ($9.40) -0.17

This table compares China Teletech and KORE Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

China Teletech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than KORE Group.

Profitability

This table compares China Teletech and KORE Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Teletech N/A N/A N/A KORE Group -57.97% -123.65% -14.99%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for China Teletech and KORE Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Teletech 0 0 0 0 N/A KORE Group 0 2 3 0 2.60

KORE Group has a consensus target price of $14.70, suggesting a potential upside of 818.75%. Given KORE Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe KORE Group is more favorable than China Teletech.

Summary

KORE Group beats China Teletech on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Teletech

China Teletech Holding, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of lithium-ion polymer batteries, micro batteries, and smart cards. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Shenzhen, China.

About KORE Group

KORE Group Holdings, Inc. provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity and location-based services, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology for the business market. The company's products include IoT connectivity-as-a-service; connectivity enablement-as-a-service; device management services; and security location based services. It serves customers in healthcare, fleet and vehicle management, asset management, communication services, and industrial/manufacturing sectors. KORE Group Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

