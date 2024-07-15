Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Short Interest Update

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the June 15th total of 1,410,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 588,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $150,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,082,365.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Rafael Basso sold 12,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $940,235.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,624 shares in the company, valued at $344,395.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $150,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,365.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 1,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 364 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 256.6% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 592 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 706 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 8,975.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 726 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 307.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 965 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Allison Transmission from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James started coverage on Allison Transmission in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Allison Transmission in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.25.

Shares of NYSE:ALSN traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.47. The stock had a trading volume of 514,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,536. Allison Transmission has a 52 week low of $50.13 and a 52 week high of $83.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.00.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $789.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.37 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 55.83%. Allison Transmission’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Allison Transmission will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.35%.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

