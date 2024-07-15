aelf Market Capitalization Achieves $304.38 Million (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. One aelf token can now be bought for $0.42 or 0.00000685 BTC on major exchanges. aelf has a market capitalization of $304.38 million and approximately $20.51 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, aelf has traded 15.6% higher against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000227 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001304 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000641 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000598 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000610 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC.
aelf Token Profile
aelf (ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 731,609,230 tokens. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling aelf
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.
