Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS) Short Interest Update

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 990,400 shares, a growth of 39.4% from the June 15th total of 710,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 364,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acumen Pharmaceuticals
Acumen Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Acumen Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 0.10. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $11.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 30.20 and a current ratio of 30.20.
Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.02). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Acumen Pharmaceuticals will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.
Acumen Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.
