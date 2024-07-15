Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS) Short Interest Update

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 990,400 shares, a growth of 39.4% from the June 15th total of 710,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 364,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acumen Pharmaceuticals

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABOS. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 18,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 5,423.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 37,801 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 203.8% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 103,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 69,100 shares during the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 0.10. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $11.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 30.20 and a current ratio of 30.20.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.02). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Acumen Pharmaceuticals will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

