AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, Barclays began coverage on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company.

AB Volvo (publ) Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:VLVLY opened at $26.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.34. AB Volvo has a 12-month low of $19.26 and a 12-month high of $30.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. AB Volvo (publ) had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 29.66%. The business had revenue of $12.62 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that AB Volvo will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AB Volvo (publ)

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, the United States, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company provides heavy-duty trucks for long-haulage and construction work and light-duty trucks for distribution purposes under the Volvo, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and chassis under the Prevost and Volvo Bus brands.

