73,506 Shares in Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) Bought by Susquehanna International Securities Ltd.

Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. bought a new stake in Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 73,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Borr Drilling in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Borr Drilling by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 423,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after buying an additional 16,810 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Borr Drilling by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 280,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 42,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Borr Drilling in the 1st quarter valued at about $468,000. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Borr Drilling Stock Up 0.9 %

BORR traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.58. 1,104,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,535,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Borr Drilling Limited has a 1-year low of $5.19 and a 1-year high of $9.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.33.

Borr Drilling Dividend Announcement

Borr Drilling ( NYSE:BORR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Borr Drilling had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $234.00 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Borr Drilling’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

About Borr Drilling

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore shallow-water drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

