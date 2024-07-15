73,506 Shares in Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) Bought by Susquehanna International Securities Ltd.

Posted by on Jul 15th, 2024

Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. bought a new stake in Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORRFree Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 73,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Borr Drilling in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Borr Drilling by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 423,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after buying an additional 16,810 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Borr Drilling by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 280,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 42,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Borr Drilling in the 1st quarter valued at about $468,000. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Borr Drilling Stock Up 0.9 %

BORR traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.58. 1,104,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,535,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Borr Drilling Limited has a 1-year low of $5.19 and a 1-year high of $9.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.33.

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORRGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Borr Drilling had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $234.00 million during the quarter.

Borr Drilling Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Borr Drilling’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

About Borr Drilling

(Free Report)

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore shallow-water drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR)

Receive News & Ratings for Borr Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borr Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.