56,584 Shares in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Purchased by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 56,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned 0.15% of BrightSphere Investment Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 28,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 29.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 759,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,344,000 after acquiring an additional 172,318 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group during the first quarter worth about $378,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group during the first quarter worth about $1,050,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 99.5% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 157,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after acquiring an additional 78,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

BrightSphere Investment Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BSIG traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.92. The stock had a trading volume of 144,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,811. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.04. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.23 and a 1-year high of $24.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $903.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.45.

BrightSphere Investment Group Dividend Announcement

BrightSphere Investment Group ( NYSE:BSIG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.10. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 438.16%. The company had revenue of $105.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.32 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

