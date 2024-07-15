546,393 Shares in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Acquired by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 546,393 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,418,000. Devon Energy accounts for about 1.3% of Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Devon Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Devon Energy by 8.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,044,859 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $453,871,000 after acquiring an additional 736,449 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Devon Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,539,335 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $386,832,000 after acquiring an additional 68,339 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Devon Energy by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,077,042 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $320,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,374 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1,279.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,145,605 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $278,396,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 3.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,529,487 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $227,290,000 after purchasing an additional 156,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $1,020,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,182 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DVN traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.48. The stock had a trading volume of 4,954,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,846,876. The firm has a market cap of $29.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $40.47 and a 52 week high of $55.09.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 22.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 16.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DVN shares. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on Devon Energy from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.56.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

