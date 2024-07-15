39,910 Shares in Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Acquired by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 39,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Merus as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commodore Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Merus by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 4,747,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $130,553,000 after acquiring an additional 319,301 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Merus by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,637,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,026,000 after purchasing an additional 751,609 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Merus by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,735,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,497,000 after purchasing an additional 60,135 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its position in Merus by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,373,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,275,000 after purchasing an additional 376,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Merus by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 888,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,444,000 after purchasing an additional 444,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Merus alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Merus

In other news, COO Peter B. Silverman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Harry Shuman sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.84, for a total value of $422,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,995.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Peter B. Silverman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,300 shares of company stock worth $1,392,792. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Merus Stock Performance

Shares of MRUS traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.26. 2,074,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 725,824. Merus has a 1-year low of $19.81 and a 1-year high of $61.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.51 and a 200-day moving average of $45.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.67 and a beta of 1.12.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 million. Merus had a negative net margin of 390.36% and a negative return on equity of 44.13%. Research analysts anticipate that Merus will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on MRUS shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Merus from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a report on Friday, May 24th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Merus in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Merus from $57.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Merus from $70.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.90.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRUS

Merus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.