383,528 Shares in Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) Purchased by CVI Holdings LLC

CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 383,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,000. Organigram makes up 0.8% of CVI Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. CVI Holdings LLC owned 0.37% of Organigram at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Organigram by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,163,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 46,071 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Organigram by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 483,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 100,140 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organigram in the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organigram in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 34.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Organigram alerts:

Organigram Price Performance

Shares of Organigram stock remained flat at $1.70 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 356,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,308. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.84. The stock has a market cap of $175.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.06. Organigram Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $2.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Organigram ( NASDAQ:OGI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $27.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.27 million. Organigram had a negative return on equity of 40.19% and a negative net margin of 188.38%. On average, analysts expect that Organigram Holdings Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners raised Organigram from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on OGI

About Organigram

(Free Report)

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including whole flower, milled flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, vapes, gummies, and concentrates for medical retailers; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Holy Mountain, Big Bag O' Buds, Monjour, Trailblazer, SHRED'ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Organigram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organigram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.