34,746 Shares in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) Purchased by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 34,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,949,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Legend Biotech by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Legend Biotech by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in Legend Biotech by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 20,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Legend Biotech by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Legend Biotech by 9.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEGN traded up $5.87 on Friday, hitting $54.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,891,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,206. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of -41.82 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 5.57. Legend Biotech Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $77.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.78.

Legend Biotech ( NASDAQ:LEGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.13. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 27.91% and a negative net margin of 135.92%. The firm had revenue of $93.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Legend Biotech Co. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Legend Biotech from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.31.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

