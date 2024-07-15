24,700 Shares in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Purchased by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 24,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 6.1% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 21,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 196,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 61,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,084,000 after buying an additional 4,885 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 21,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $381,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 742,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,562. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.88. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $82.81 and a twelve month high of $114.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.98%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $111.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Camden Property Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.31.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

