229,579 Shares in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Purchased by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 229,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,094,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned 0.16% of Zuora as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUO. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Zuora by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 253,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Zuora by 419.7% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 53,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 43,429 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zuora during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zuora during the 1st quarter worth about $736,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Zuora by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares during the period. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 239,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total value of $2,258,029.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,962.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Zuora news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 11,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $112,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 17,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,470. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 239,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total value of $2,258,029.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,962.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 485,279 shares of company stock valued at $4,544,755. 8.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZUO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Zuora from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Zuora from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Craig Hallum lowered Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zuora presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.86.

Zuora Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:ZUO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.00. 892,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,131,259. Zuora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.05 and a twelve month high of $11.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.77 and a 200 day moving average of $9.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -20.93 and a beta of 1.71.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $109.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.80 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 30.17% and a negative net margin of 14.28%. On average, equities analysts expect that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Zuora Profile

Zuora, Inc provides a monetization suite for modern businesses to help companies launch and scale new services and operate dynamic customer-centric business models. The company offers Zuora Billing that allows customers to deploy various pricing and packaging strategies to monetize their recurring revenue streams, bill customers, calculate prorations when subscriptions change, and automate billing and payment operations; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition and automation solution that accounting teams use to manage their complex revenue streams; Zuora Payments to provide payment orchestration services for companies looking to operate globally; and Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform that helps companies orchestrate dynamic experiences that increase conversion, reduce churn, and nurture ongoing subscriber relationships.

See Also

