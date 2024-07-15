209,100 Shares in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Purchased by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 209,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,677,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned 0.12% of Lincoln National as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 16.8% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 8,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the third quarter valued at about $305,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 1,326.6% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 209,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,177,000 after buying an additional 194,973 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 282.7% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 53,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 39,576 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Lincoln National by 43.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 110,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 33,545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Lincoln National Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:LNC traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $32.19. 1,540,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,338,871. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Lincoln National Co. has a 52 week low of $20.85 and a 52 week high of $33.33.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 11.31%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Lincoln National from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.18.

Get Our Latest Report on LNC

Insider Buying and Selling at Lincoln National

In other news, EVP Sean Woodroffe sold 55,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $1,795,486.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,255 shares in the company, valued at $6,457,165.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.