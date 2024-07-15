19,303 Shares in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Bought by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carson Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Edison International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 54,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,864,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Cohen Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Edison International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,528,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Edison International by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Edison International by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Edison International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 61,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,379,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

EIX stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.84. 1,478,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,518,681. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.69 and its 200 day moving average is $70.63. Edison International has a twelve month low of $58.82 and a twelve month high of $77.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $28.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82 and a beta of 0.91.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.84%.

Several research analysts have commented on EIX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Edison International from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Argus boosted their price objective on Edison International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Edison International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Edison International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.40.

In related news, SVP Caroline Choi sold 10,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total transaction of $758,003.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,576.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Edison International news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 9,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $735,235.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,876.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Caroline Choi sold 10,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total value of $758,003.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,576.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 77,897 shares of company stock valued at $5,851,245. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

