15,854 Shares in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Acquired by BCGM Wealth Management LLC

BCGM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Richardson Capital Management LLC raised its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 422.5% in the 1st quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the first quarter worth about $63,000.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.27. 1,077,870 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.17. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $17.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

