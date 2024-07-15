12,600 Shares in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Acquired by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 12,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,011,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in H. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 8,771.9% in the fourth quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 49,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 24,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Keating Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter worth $580,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 135.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 10,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.92, for a total value of $1,592,699.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,398,207.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 1,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.52, for a total value of $177,779.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,144.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joan Bottarini sold 10,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.92, for a total transaction of $1,592,699.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,398,207.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,189 shares of company stock valued at $1,815,619 in the last three months. Company insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on H. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $172.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.69.

Shares of Hyatt Hotels stock traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $154.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 382,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,374. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $148.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.49. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a one year low of $96.77 and a one year high of $161.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 1.51.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.02). Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.32%.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

