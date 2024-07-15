108,361 Shares in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Purchased by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 108,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,451,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 416,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,966,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $813,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 184,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,867,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

REXR stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,124,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,147. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.88. The company has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.56 and a twelve month high of $58.02.

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.30). Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 28.84%. The company had revenue of $214.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.417 per share. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 153.21%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rexford Industrial Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.60.

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

