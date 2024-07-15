100,116 Shares in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Purchased by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 100,116 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned about 0.27% of Nevro at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVRO. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Nevro by 301.4% in the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 118,764 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 89,179 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Nevro by 380.1% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 431,153 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,278,000 after purchasing an additional 341,343 shares during the last quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro in the 4th quarter valued at $1,122,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Nevro by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 8,247 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Nevro by 119.1% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,294 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 15,380 shares during the period. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVRO traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 589,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,960. Nevro Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.46 and a 1-year high of $25.45. The stock has a market cap of $336.80 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.36. The company has a current ratio of 7.38, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Nevro ( NYSE:NVRO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $101.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.90 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 19.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.98) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nevro Corp. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVRO. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Nevro from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Nevro from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Nevro from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Nevro from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Nevro from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nevro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.40.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, engages in the provision of products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company provides HFX spinal cord stimulation (SCS) platform, which includes the Senza SCS implantable pulse generator (IPG) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic back and leg pain through paresthesia-free 10 kHz therapy, as well as offers Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS IPG systems.

