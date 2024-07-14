zkSync (ZK) Price Reaches $0.17 on Major Exchanges

zkSync (ZK) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. zkSync has a total market capitalization of $610.79 million and $96.63 million worth of zkSync was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One zkSync token can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000272 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, zkSync has traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

zkSync Token Profile

zkSync’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,675,000,000 tokens. The official message board for zkSync is blog.matter-labs.io. zkSync’s official Twitter account is @zksync. zkSync’s official website is zksync.io.

Buying and Selling zkSync

According to CryptoCompare, “zkSync (ZK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the zkSync Era platform. zkSync has a current supply of 21,000,000,000 with 3,675,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of zkSync is 0.15917684 USD and is up 1.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 141 active market(s) with $103,573,602.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zksync.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as zkSync directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade zkSync should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase zkSync using one of the exchanges listed above.

