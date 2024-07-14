Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.50) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:ZVRA)

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Zevra Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, July 9th. HC Wainwright analyst O. Livnat now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.44). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zevra Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.57) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Zevra Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.64) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $3.08 EPS.

Get Zevra Therapeutics alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ZVRA. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Zevra Therapeutics from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

Zevra Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of ZVRA opened at $5.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.42. The stock has a market cap of $244.82 million, a PE ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.97. Zevra Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.89 and a fifty-two week high of $7.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 million. Zevra Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 181.76% and a negative return on equity of 82.55%.

Institutional Trading of Zevra Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZVRA. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Zevra Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $1,755,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Zevra Therapeutics by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,704,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,883,000 after purchasing an additional 58,866 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its position in Zevra Therapeutics by 11.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 430,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 42,766 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Zevra Therapeutics by 15.4% during the first quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 266,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 35,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Zevra Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. 35.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zevra Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company develops its products through Ligand Activated Therapy platform. Its lead product candidate is KP1077, consisting of KP1077IH, which is under Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia, and KP1077N, which is under Phase ½ clinical trial to treat narcolepsy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zevra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zevra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.