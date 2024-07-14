Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Sells 53,138 Shares of Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lessened its position in Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,680,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,138 shares during the quarter. Global-E Online comprises about 1.3% of Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Global-E Online were worth $61,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Global-E Online by 581.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,105,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649,873 shares during the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global-E Online in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,816,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Global-E Online in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,175,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Global-E Online by 139.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,265,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,293,000 after buying an additional 737,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Global-E Online in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLBE stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.81. The company had a trading volume of 956,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,338. Global-E Online Ltd. has a 12 month low of $27.30 and a 12 month high of $45.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.12 and its 200 day moving average is $34.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.74 and a beta of 1.10.

Global-E Online ( NASDAQ:GLBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. Global-E Online had a negative return on equity of 18.05% and a negative net margin of 20.52%. The business had revenue of $145.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. Global-E Online’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Global-E Online Ltd. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GLBE. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Global-E Online from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Global-E Online from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Global-E Online from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Global-E Online in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Global-E Online in a report on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

