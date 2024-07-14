Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Sells 250 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lessened its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC owned about 0.11% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $35,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $1,899,000. Cim LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,197,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 115,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,970,000 after acquiring an additional 5,335 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 199.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 251.9% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 36,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,876,000 after acquiring an additional 25,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on MPWR shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $789.00 to $799.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $850.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $806.13.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.85, for a total transaction of $5,294,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 891,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,861,899.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.29, for a total transaction of $1,658,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,723 shares in the company, valued at $50,226,308.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.85, for a total transaction of $5,294,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 891,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,861,899.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,310 shares of company stock valued at $63,163,317 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ:MPWR traded up $24.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $855.67. The company had a trading volume of 513,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,998. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $781.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $704.36. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $392.10 and a one year high of $876.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.65 billion, a PE ratio of 101.99, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.11.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $457.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.76 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 21.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.59%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

