Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Purchases 210 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,458 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $20,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 3.2% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. grew its position in Visa by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 23,918 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,227,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Visa by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,978,616 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $515,133,000 after purchasing an additional 97,910 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its position in Visa by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 14,642 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 104.0% during the fourth quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 30,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,941,000 after purchasing an additional 15,548 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $314.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $309.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Visa from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.44.

Visa Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:V traded up $3.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $265.74. 6,627,767 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,662,722. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $272.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.01. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.68 and a 1 year high of $290.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $486.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

