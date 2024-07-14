Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Invests $224,000 in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,304 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in Lennar by 177.3% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 31,258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after buying an additional 19,985 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its stake in Lennar by 331.8% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 12,033 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 9,246 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $838,000. Coastline Trust Co lifted its stake in Lennar by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 24,515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after buying an additional 10,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at $5,592,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush upgraded Lennar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Lennar from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Lennar from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lennar in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lennar

In other Lennar news, VP Mark Sustana sold 9,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.88, for a total value of $1,512,938.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,707.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Mark Sustana sold 9,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.88, for a total transaction of $1,512,938.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,707.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Executive Vice Preident Jeffrey Joseph McCall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total transaction of $1,701,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,179,979.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,176 shares of company stock valued at $4,841,039 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Stock Up 2.6 %

Lennar stock traded up $4.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $159.88. 4,230,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,546,647. The company’s 50-day moving average is $154.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 4.93. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $102.90 and a 52-week high of $172.59. The firm has a market cap of $43.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.60.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 17th. The construction company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.57 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 15.93%. On average, analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 14.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 13.60%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Articles

