Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Has $94.02 Million Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,361,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231,591 shares during the quarter. Exact Sciences accounts for approximately 2.0% of Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC owned 0.74% of Exact Sciences worth $94,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,559,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,299,070,000 after purchasing an additional 115,058 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,468,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $552,493,000 after buying an additional 539,498 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,470,278 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $330,711,000 after buying an additional 508,764 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,858,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $137,483,000 after buying an additional 192,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $120,308,000. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.80.

NASDAQ:EXAS traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.36. 2,378,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,931,999. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $40.62 and a 12 month high of $100.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.11 and a 200 day moving average of $58.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of -35.12 and a beta of 1.22.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.50). The company had revenue of $637.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.95 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 9.48% and a negative return on equity of 7.12%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 1,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $69,473.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,156,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,544,888.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,498 shares of company stock valued at $90,105. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

