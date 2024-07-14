Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Has $894,000 Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in Tractor Supply by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Tractor Supply by 998.2% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 109,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,525,000 after purchasing an additional 99,441 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 792.9% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 19,438 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 17,261 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $782,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,804,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,753,432,000 after purchasing an additional 48,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Tractor Supply stock traded up $8.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $271.07. The stock had a trading volume of 948,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,416. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $185.00 and a 12 month high of $290.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $274.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 52.99% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 42.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on TSCO. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $241.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.96.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Further Reading

