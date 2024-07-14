Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Buys 650 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,157 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 9.1% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 25,395 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 22.0% during the first quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 27,700 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 43.0% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,212 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 56.9% during the first quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,616 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.83. 10,559,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,733,452. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $71.80 and a 12 month high of $107.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 62.81%.

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,264,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,750 shares of company stock valued at $878,893. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Bank of America raised their price target on Starbucks from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Starbucks from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Starbucks from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.75.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

