Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 32.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,040 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,605 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC owned approximately 0.07% of HubSpot worth $21,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 1,125.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 335.7% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 1,380.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 74 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Insider Activity at HubSpot

In related news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.80, for a total transaction of $1,705,485.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,332,333.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.18, for a total transaction of $5,407,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 526,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,656,763.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.80, for a total value of $1,705,485.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,332,333.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,491 shares of company stock valued at $28,092,844. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HUBS shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on HubSpot from $750.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen cut their price target on HubSpot from $700.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of HubSpot from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $730.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $633.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HUBS

HubSpot Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of HUBS traded down $13.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $476.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,885,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,060. The company has a fifty day moving average of $587.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $602.35. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $407.23 and a twelve month high of $693.85. The company has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.67 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $617.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.12 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HubSpot

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.