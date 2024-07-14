ZClassic Tops 24-Hour Volume of $422.35 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 13th. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for about $0.0482 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular exchanges. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $447,651.37 and $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Zcash (ZEC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00045086 BTC.
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.76 or 0.00041677 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00018560 BTC.
- Komodo (KMD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000510 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000298 BTC.
ZClassic Coin Profile
ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Block explorer data from
Buying and Selling ZClassic
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
