Zcash Price Up 34.9% This Week (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. In the last week, Zcash has traded up 34.9% against the US dollar. One Zcash coin can now be purchased for about $26.72 or 0.00045117 BTC on exchanges. Zcash has a total market capitalization of $436.30 million and approximately $70.52 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00040478 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00018780 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000299 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000081 BTC.

About Zcash

ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

