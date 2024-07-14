XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Bought by OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd

OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,776 shares during the period. XPeng makes up approximately 0.6% of OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings in XPeng were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of XPeng by 292.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 265,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 197,601 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of XPeng by 399.0% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 98,569 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of XPeng by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 978,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,516,000 after acquiring an additional 257,300 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of XPeng by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 232,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 34,788 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of XPeng by 16.3% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. 23.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get XPeng alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XPEV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised XPeng from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Daiwa America raised shares of XPeng to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.70 to $8.30 in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.10.

XPeng Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE XPEV traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.84. 18,496,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,459,267. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.50. XPeng Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.55 and a twelve month high of $23.62.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $906.90 million for the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 28.16% and a negative net margin of 28.16%. As a group, equities analysts expect that XPeng Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

XPeng Company Profile

(Free Report)

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.